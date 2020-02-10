2020 Mitsubishi Mirage: Price Lowered For New MY

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage was given a facelift for 2020 which usually means an updated price list as well. While the 2020 model will be priced differently from the previous model, the new price was not what we expected to see.

The 2020 model will come with an updated front end that will include the Dynamic Shield grille and bumper design along with a set of new headlights that will be available with LEDs. There is also a new rear bumper and new LED taillights with a two-tone 15inch wheels and new colors. On the inside, the vehicle will also be getting a new door trim, new switch panels, new high-contrast instrument, and new upholstery.

Customers will also find the 6.5-inch Smartphone Display Audio on the inside with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Powering it will be the same engine but according to Mitsubishi, it will have a better fuel economy and emission now.

The base 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage will now retail for £10,550 in the Uk instead of £11,295.