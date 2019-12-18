2020 Mini Won’t Leave Stick Drivers Hanging

While most automakers are slowly trying to move away from the manual transmission, Mini is not ready to let it go yet as the automaker announced that they will be bringing back the manual transmission options to some of the models in the US.

Mini has had to put the manual transmission aside to improve the efficiency of their vehicles but they are ready to come back with more manual options now as the automaker announced that starting February next year, the customer will be able to offer the Mini hardtop and convertible with manual transmission option.

With this, models like the Mini Clubman and Countryman will also be offered with a manual transmission option when it finally arrives. According to Mini, there is still a demand for manual vehicles and they are looking to continue offering it where they see possible.