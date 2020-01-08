2020 Mercedes-Benz X-Class Showing More Skin Now

It is no secret that Mercedes is working on a long-wheelbase version of the X-Class and it looks like we might actually be close to its release now.

New spy shots showed the prototype getting tested with barely any camo on. What was covered was the fuel filler cap, logo in the front and the badges on the tailgate. Mercedes probably did that to make sure we can’t see what powertrain the vehicle will be offered with.

Previous spy shots showed the vehicle getting fitted with different badges which is probably another attempt at messing us up. This version will come with a longer bed. It is also believed that it will be getting a re-tuned suspension.

No word on when Mercedes actually plans to debut the vehicle but some people are speculating that we might see it at the Geneva Motor Show which is happening in March this year.