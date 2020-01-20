2020 Mazda CX-9 Updated For Australia, New Tech Added

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 will be heading to Australia with some changes. Here are some of the important updates that fans would want to know about.

The 2020 model will now come with the G-Vectoring Control Plus system that is built on the GVC setup but now uses brake control to stabilize and ensure that the vehicle has better footing when cornering.

The 2020 model will also be fitted with the Off-Road Traction Assist on the all-wheel-drive system that will help the vehicle prevent its tires from slipping on undulating road surfaces. There is also the advanced automatic braking system that detects pedestrians in the fark and the updated Adaptive LED headlights. There is also the Auto-hold function which has been added to the Electric Paring brake

On the inside, customers will have a larger 9inch infotainment system now and a new switch that will tile the seats forward to make it easier for the passenger to get into the third row of seats. What do you think of all these upgrades?