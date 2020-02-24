2020 Mazda CX-5 Takes On CR-V & RAV4

Compact crossover SUVs have been getting a lot of attention and some of the best selling models out there include the Mazda CX-5, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV4. Do you think the Mazda CX-5 has what it takes to take on the others?

The Mazda CX-5 has the advantage of being a little more premium than the other two models. Mazda’s focus on making sure the driver has fun behind the wheels is also one of the reasons why the vehicle got so popular in the first place.

Of course, some people might not be too happy with the small rear compartment but do not seems to bother many of the buyers. These three vehicles were pitted against each other by Trottle House. Check out the video to see which ones were declared the winner.

If it was up to you, which model would you pick as the winner?