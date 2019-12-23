2020 Mazda CX-3: Keeping Only One?

The 2020 Mazda CX-3 will be coming in with a few updates including reducing the numbers of trim options that were offered back in 2019.

According to CarsDirect, the 2020 Mazda CX-3 will come in with only one trim option. The Touring and Grand Touring will no longer be offered here in the US so customers will only get the Sport trim option.

While there is only one trim option now, the 2020 model will come in with more features to offer including the i-ActiveSense suite of driver assistance features which includes automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, radar-guided cruise control, high beam control and more. Dusk sensing LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED taillights will also be offered as standard models.

The Mazda CX-3 Sport was offered for $20,390 last year but is now offered for $21,685 which is a hike but justified with all the new features that it will be getting.