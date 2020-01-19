2020 Kia Telluride & Hyundai Palisade More Painful To Own Now

Hyundai and Kia have now revealed the price list for their 2020 Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. If you are looking to get one this year, you might need to be ready to pay a little more.

According to the report, the Hyundai Palisade base model will now retail for $31,775 which is about $225 more expensive than before. If you are looking to get the top of the range Limited AWD model, that will cost you $47,745.

The Kia Telluride, on the other hand, will go from $32,735 to $33,060 after adding in the destination charge as well. This means a $275 price increased compared to the previous model. A price hike is not what fans were looking forward to but we don’t think the small price hike would affect the sales of the vehicles as all have both models have gotten a lot of attention with all the awards that it has been getting.

The Hyundai Palisade was also given a Top Safety Pick + rating by IIHS which is pretty hard to get