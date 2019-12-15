2020 Jaguar F-Type Get Facelift To Look The Part

The Jaguar F-Type has always been one of the best looking models out there in the market and while there is really no need for a facelift, we are not complaining either.

The updates that the 2020 model will get bring it even close to the SVR badge with its striking exterior upgrade and while we will not be seeing it yet, artist Aksyonov Nikita thinks it might look like this.

In the front, the vehicle was fitted with some new front air intake with a new carbon-fiber splitter. There are also some custom vents on the hood. In the back, the vehicle was given a set of flared wheel arches, quad tailpipes, and a huge rear wing.

If Jaguar does work on an SVR, it will most likely be fitted with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that will offer 600hp when it arrives. This is the same engine that F-Type R.