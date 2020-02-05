2020 Hyundai i20 Spotted With Production Lights On

The Hyundai i20 was spotted out in the open once more and this time, it was spotted already wearing its production headlights which only suggest that the vehicle is not too far off now.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is expected to arrive in the first half of this year but there is still a lot that we do not know about the model as Hyundai has been doing such a great job keeping things under wraps.

We got a peek at the headlights recently and from what we can see, the vehicle features an incorporated LED DRLs at the front while in the back, it will be sporting a slimmer looking taillights.

Spy shots of the interior also suggest that it will be getting an all-new layout this time with a new infotainment system sitting on top of the center console. There is also a new steering wheel and a two-layer dashboard design.

The Hyundai i20 is also said to be getting and N model when it finally arrives.