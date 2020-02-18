2020 Hyundai i20 Looking Much Sportier Now

The current Hyundai i20 is not bad when it comes to its design but most people would not call it sporty either but the new 2020 model will change that as Hyundai shows off some of the official images of the 2020 Hyundai i20 model.

The next-gen Hyundai i20 will be making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show. From what we can see now, the new model will be getting a sporty looking exterior design with an aggressive front and unique rear. The vehicle can be had with a two-tone pain as well so that it will not blend in with the other vehicles on the road.

Powering it would be the 1.0-liter turbocharged T-GDI three-cylinder engine or the 1.2 liters naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. The Hyundai i20 will also be getting a proper N version that will come powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will offer close to 200hp when it arrives.

More details will be revealed when we see the Hyundai i20 at Geneva.