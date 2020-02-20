2020 Honda Odysseys Called Back For Being A Possible Fire Risk

Honda will be issuing a recall for the Honda Odyssey minivans after it was reported that the vehicle has a safety defect that could turn it into a fire risk.

According to the report, the vehicle could catch fires because of a damaged third-row seat accessory power outlet wire harness. It was explained that the harness will be pinched between the unibody and rear trim panel which would lead to an electrical short.

The issue has also lead to three fires. The recall would affect 241,339 units and according to Honda, about 100% of those models would have the issue. Models affected will including the 2018, 2019 and 2020 models.

The recalled will start on the 16th of March 2020. To fix the issue, Honda will be replacing the damaged harness with a new harness. If the harness is not damaged, the vehicle will be given some extra protective tape and reroute the harness to prevent it from happening.