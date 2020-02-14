2020 Honda Jazz: Europe Spec Announced!

The all-new Honda Jazz will finally be heading to Europe and this time, with a two-motor hybrid system. Here is what we know about the Europe version.

The 2020 Honda Jazz will be powered by two electric motors that will be paired with a 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol engine. The motors will be powered by a lithium-ion battery and fixed-gear transmission. The official numbers are still a mystery yet but we do know that the e:HEV system will be offering 107hp and 187lb ft of torque.

In terms of efficiency, the 2020 Honda Jazz is rated at 4.5 liter/100km. Customers will be able to choose from three drive modes starting from the EV Drive mode, Hybrid Drive mode, and Engine Drive mode with EV and Hybrid being the most fuel-efficient option the driver can choose from.

This is all part of Honda’s plan to offer some electrification on all their models in Europe by 2022.