2020 Geneva Motor Show Won’t Be Cancelled Despite Virus Concern

A few major events were canceled earlier this year due to the Covid-19 including Mobile World Congress and the Beijing Auto Show. This has to lead many to believe that the Geneva Motor Show could also be canceled but it looks like the show will go on.

After the first Covid-19 case was reported in Switzerland, it was reported that the Geneva International Motor Show Foundation will meet up to evaluate the situation and see if there is a need to cancel the show.

Well, they have now come to the conclusion that they will continue with the event but will continue to monitor and reassess the situation. However, some automakers have already changed their plans including AlWAYS who will no longer be showing off their U6ion crossover coupe concept at the Geneva Motor Show.

A few other automakers have also announced that they will not be attending the event.