2020 Ford Explorer Turns Up Its Safety

The 2020 Ford Explorer will be coming in with a long list of upgrades and it looks like the upgrades might have also helped make the vehicle a lot more safer now as IIHS revealed their latest safety rating for the vehicle.

The 2020 Ford Explorer was given the Top Safety Pick award this time and the reason why it was not given the Top Safety Pick + was not because of the headlights but because of the small overlap driver side crash test which was only given an Acceptable rating. To get the + rating, the vehicle needed a Good rating from IIHS.

Other than that, the Explorer was given a Good rating for all the other crash tests. The headlights were also given an Acceptable rating. With this, the Ford Explorer will join rivals like the Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride, Nissan Pathfinder and more which was also given the same Top Safety Pick rating.