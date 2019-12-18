2020 Ford Expedition Limited New Package For Adventurers Announced

The 2020 Ford Expedition Limited already has a lot to offer but for those looking to take it off-road, there is now a new FX4 package to make it more off-road read.

The package will come with an all-new electronic limited-slip rear differential, seven skid plates, side steps and FX4 badging. The vehicle will also be fitted with a set of 32inch all-terrain tires with 18inch metallic gray wheels. There is also the shortened chin spoiler with an updated approach angle.

New tech like the 360-degree camera system with split-view will also be added along with rubber floor lines, leather-trimmed seats and more.

Under the hood will be the 3.5 liter EcoBoost engine that will be offering 375hp and will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The FX4 package can be added on to the Expedition or Expedition Max version.