2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Production Starts Now, Arriving Soon Enough

2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 will be arriving soon as it was announced that the production of the vehicle has already started. They originally planned to start the production in 2019 but that was pushed back with the protracted strike.

However, that has come to an end now as the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray coupes have already started rolling off the assembly line. With the production now started, Chevrolet has confirmed that the first models will start arriving at the dealership later this month or early next month.

The automaker also teased a new promotional video of the vehicle. Powering the 2020 Corvette will be a 6.2 liter LT2 V8 engine that will be offering about 495hp and 470lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that will allow it to go from 0-60mph in 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 121mph.

The base Corvette will retail for $59,995.