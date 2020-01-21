2020 Chevrolet Blazer: EPA Numbers Are Out

We have learned so much about the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer and now we are even learning about the EPA numbers of the upcoming model.

Powering the 2020 model is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 230hp and 258lb ft of torque. The engine will also be mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. According to EPA, the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer will be returning about 21mpg in the city and 28mpg on the highway.

For those that are looking to get the all-wheel-drive option, that will return about 21mpg in the city and 27mpg on the highway. Of course, there is also the 2.5 liters four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine which will be powering the base model that will be offering about 21mpg in the city and 27mpg on the highway.

Those opting for the RS and Premier model will get the 3.6-liter V6 engine that will be offering about 308hp and 270lb ft of torque. That engine will return about 19mpg in the city and 26mpg on the highway.