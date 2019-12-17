2020 BMW M2 CS Price Hike Does Not Make Sense?

BWM was at the LA Auto Show where they showed off the 2020 BMW M2 CS. Not only did we get to see it but BWM also announce the price for the vehicle and you might want to sit down for this.

According to BMW, the M2 CS will retail for $84,595. Seeing as the M2 Competition was offered for $59,895, the M2 CS price tag is quite a huge jump. With that price, you will be getting 39hp more under the hood with the same torque.

The vehicle will also come with the adaptive M Suspension, carbon fiber roof, hood, center console, front and rear spoiler, rear diffuser, mirror and more. Carbon-ceramic brakes will also be offered as an option but we do not know how much that will cost.

The upgrades will mean that the vehicle will be slightly faster than the Competition version but only by a second. At the end of the day, do you think it is worth paying so much more for?