2020 Audi Q7 Comes To US With New Engine In Tow

It is finally time for those living in the US to get their Audi Q7. Not only will 2020 come with an updated exterior but it will also come with a new engine. Here is what we know right now.

The updated version will be coming in with an updated grille with vertical bars along with a modestly revised bumper and updated lights. The vehicle will also be fitted with a set of 19inch alloy wheels with an updated design.

On the inside, the vehicle will be sporting a 10.2inch touchscreen infotainment system while the lower 8.6-inch display model will give the driver control over some features like climate control, comfort and convenience features.

Under the hood will be a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine that will be offering about 335hp and 369lb ft of torque. The new engine will have 6hp and 44lb ft of torque more to offer. It will also come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2020 Audi Q7 will be going on sale soon with a starting price of $60,800.