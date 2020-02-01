2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition Will Not Be Cheap

Acura has finally revealed the price tag for the upcoming 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition model, a limited-run model that will be hand assemble by PMC by the same people that build the NSX.

If you are looking to get one, the vehicle will be available in their dealerships on the 1st of February. Only 330 units will be made. The special edition model will also be fitted with the MDX Advance Package and the MDX A-Spec looks.

To make sure it is different from the rest, it will be fitted with a unique PMC Edition numbered serial plague, dual 4-inch black chrome exhaust finishers, gloss-black elements, 20inch wheels roof panel, roof antenna, mirror caps, door handles, Diamond Pentagon grille and more.

Powering it will be the 3.5 liters direct-injected i-VTEC V6 engine that will be mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and will be offering about 290hp and 267lb ft of torque.

To own one of these, you will need to be prepared to pay $63,745 which makes it $18,350 more expensive than the standard version.