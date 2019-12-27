2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Won’t Feel Full

2019 Toyota RAC4 could be recalled after it was discovered that the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid model might have an issue that could prevent it from actually filling up full.

According to the report, the vehicle is being investigated over its fuel tank issue as the shape of it might stop it from refilling back up by a few gallons and affect the distance traveled by the vehicle. While we wait for the investigation result, it is advised that owners fill up their vehicles when the low fuel light illuminates.

No word on how serious the issue is or how the fix will be like but we know that Toyota has already sold about 82,398 units of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid right now which means quite a few models could actually be affected by the recall if that really happens.

To check, the RAV4 Hybrid can actually fill about 14.5 gallons in its fuel tank.