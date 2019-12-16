2019 Ford Super Duty Getting Too Hot To Handle

Ford will be issuing another recall so close after issuing another one but this time, the Super Duty vehicles will be ones affected.

The new recall will affect 547,538 units of pickup trucks across the NA. It was reported that the recall was issued after they have discovered that the seatbelt pretensioners could create sparks and put the vehicle at further risk.

One incident has already been reported where the interior of the Super Duty caught fire post-crash. Nobody was injured in the incident but it was reported that the front seat belt pretensioner that deployed during the crash could generate sparks that would then lead to a fire.

Those recalled will get foil tapes added to the carpet and carpet insulations. The sound deadener will also be changed to prevent any fires from starting in the event of a crash. Those affected will be those build at the Kentucky Truck Plant from the 8th of October 2015 to 29th of October 2019.