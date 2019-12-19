Warcraft 3: Release Date For Reforged Announced!

Warcraft III: Reforged will be the remastered version of the original games as well as its expansion, The Frozen Throne will be arriving soon as Blizzard announce the release date for the game.

According to Blizzard, they were hoping that they would be able to release the game in 2019 but could not make that happen. The remastered version will come with 60 missions along with a complete visual overhaul. The game will be sold fo r$30 digitally while $$0 will get you the Spoils of War edition which will come with some in-game bonuses for other Blizzard titles including World of Warcraft Meat Wagon Mount, Icons for Overwatch,Mal’ganis pet for Diablo III and also goodies for Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, StarCraft and Starcraft ii.

Warcraft III: Reforged will now be arriving on the 28th of January 2020 at 3 PM PST on PC. Blizzard also confirm that there is no plans for Warcraft 4 at this point.