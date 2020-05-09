Tokyo Game Show 2020 Will Be Going Online

We have already seen a few events getting canceled due to the pandemic and that will include the Tokyo Game Show now but just because there is no physical event does not mean nothing is going to happen.

According to the show organizers, the event will go digital this year. Fans looking to take part can do so on the 24th of September until the 27th of September. We will have to wait a little longer to learn about what the digital event will have to offer but it is nice to know that there will still be something to look forward to the event when the physical event is not going to happen.

Other major game events that were also canceled this year include the Paris Games Week and also the E3 2020. It was also announced the GDC physical event will be canceled this year but there will still be a digital version of the event.