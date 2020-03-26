Titan Quest Gets Second Expansion On Console

Titan Quest for both the Xbox One and PS4 console will now be getting a second expansion after the PC version got it years before.

THQ Nordic announced that the second expansion for the PS4 and Xbox One version will be arriving soon. Along with the announcement came the new trailers with one of them being a cinematic trailer while the other is a gameplay trailer.

The expansion will come with a higher level cap and also a new story arc with more than 1000 new enemies and more bosses to fight. Players can also look forward to getting their hands on the third expansion soon.

As for when the expansion will be released on Switch, we will have to wait and see as no date has been announced yet. If you have not watched the new trailers, you can check them out below.