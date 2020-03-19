Pokemon Sword & Shield Update Will Fix Game Crashing Issue

The new v1.1.1 update for Pokemon Sword and Shield is finally here. This update will be offering some updates and also address some of the issues that the game has including the game crashing issue that so many people have been experiencing.

Some players have reported that they have received hacked Pokemon from Surprise Trade which would ten cause their game to crash when they try to get to the Y-Comm menu. The new update should fix the issue and players should be able to use Surprise Trade once more.

Other Pokemon games that will be getting an update will include Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX and Pokemon Home but we are not sure what the update will be able and the changes that will be made.

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can also look forward to the two paid expansion that the game will be getting later this year.