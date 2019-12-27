Pokemon Sword & Shield Holiday Event Live!

Pokemon fans can celebrate the holidays with some special events in the Pokemon Sword and Shield game.

The new Max Raid event will run until the 26th of December and during the event, fans will be able to encounter the Pokemon Delibrid or the gift-giving Pokemon. Players will get more candies during the event and also some Ice-Type TRs which are single-use items that can teach Pokemon new attacks.

From now until the 9th of January, players will also have a higher chance of encountering the Gigantamax version of Butterfree and Snorlax while Sword players will get to see Gigantamax Drednaw and Sandaconda. Shield players will get to encounter Corviknight and Centiskorch instead.

As part of the Max Raid event, there will also be some freebies for the players including some rare Poke Balls via Mystery Gift so do make sure you don’t miss out on any of them.