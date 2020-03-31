Pokemon Go Going Strong Despite Player Staying Put

Pokemon Go the game is built around the fact that players will have to move around to catch Pokemon and take part in battles so you would think that most people will put the game aside now that they have to stay indoors but despite that, the revenue for Pokemon Go has gone up.

This could be because Niantics made a few crucial updates to the game that made sure players could continue playing even when they are indoors. The developer has been handing out bonuses, bundles and more.

It was also revealed this week that players will soon be able to do raids from the comfort of their homes. The developer also made sure any events that would encourage people to go out was canceled like the Lugia event.

With all these, it made sense that the players would still be interested in playing the game even when they are staying at home.