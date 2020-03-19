Overwatch New Character Finally Announced

There has been a lot of talk about Overwatch and the possibility that a new character will be added to the game and now we can finally learn who the new character is.

A new origin story video was released for Echo, the new character, an evolutionary robot programmed with rapidly adapting artificial intelligence which is all we know about her right now. We do not know how that will translate to her abilities so we will have to wait and see. One other information that was kept from the fans was when Echo will be released.

In the new video, we know that Echo was created by Dr. Mina Liao which was initially speculated to be the new characters that will be coming. Dr. Mina Liao is a scientist that worked on creating Omnic robots.

Many fans might not have noticed it but the Echo was actually in the Zero HOur cinematic that was shown at BlizzCon.