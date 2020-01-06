Oddity Receive New Trailer, Don’t Get Too Excited

Oddity, the fan-made sequel to Earthbound has received a new trailer but before you run out to celebrate, check out what other details we know now.

The new reveal teaser trailer showed off what looks like a turn-based combat game with some RPG element to it. The graphic reminded us of the Game Boy Advance visual from the previous game. The new trailer introduces us to the characters and also the world.

Playing as Travis Fields, players will have to work together with their friends to take on Modern Men, the secret society. Most of the other details are still a mystery at this point but hopefully, more details will be revealed soon. As for the game, there is still no word on when it will be arriving but the wait might be far from over.

In case you missed it, check out the new trailer below.