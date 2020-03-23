Mortal Kombat 9: Won’t Find It In Steam

Steam players will not be able to purchase Mortal Kombat 9 anymore as the game has been removed from the shop as requested by the publisher.

No explanation was given as to why the game was removed from Steam but according to VG247, it could be because of the rights to Freddy Krueger which was a fighter that was added with the Komplete Edition. It was suspected that with the rights of the character now back in the hands of Wes Craven, his appearance in the game might have to be renegotiated.

If you are still looking to play the game, the digital version for PS3 is available so you can try that out. Of course, for the newer console, there is the new Mortal Kombat 11 which has been doing pretty well.

Fans can also look forward to the new Mortal Komat move which is set to be released on Netflix next month.