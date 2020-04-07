Minecraft: Calling All Harry Potter Fans

If you are looking for something to past time and you already have the Minecraft game with you, you might want to check out the new Harry Potter RPG which is available right now. The best part of it all is that it is free.

Developed by Team Floo Network, the Witchcraft and Wizardry is available to download via Planet Minecraft. The mod is compatible with Java Minecraft 1.13.2. In the new trailer, we can see that a few iconic Harry Potter landmarks were included int he game including Hogwarts and Diagon Alley.

Players can interact with the world using their wands. They can also move objects, use speels and fight enemies. There are brooms to fly on, puzzles to solve and also Dementors. The creator even added the Harry Potter soundtrack into the game which is a real treat to those that have been a fan of Harry Potter and wished to be a part of that world.

Check out the trailer below.