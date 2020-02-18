Ibb & Obb Almost Ready For Switch

Ibb & Obb might have been around for years now but that does not mean that the game is no longer fun. The good news is that Nintendo Switch players will soon have a chance to try out the game as it was announced that the game will be arriving on the Switch console early next month.

The game was made to be played with another. Of course, solo play is entirely possible but the fun is when you have a friend to play it with. The two characters will have to stick together to solve puzzles.

The game is already available for pre-purchase at a 15% discount right now. When released the game will cost $15. Ibb & Obb will be released on the Nintendo Switch on the 5th of March. Check out the game’s trailer for Nintendo Switch below.