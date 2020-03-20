Fallout 76: Two Times More XP This Weekend

Fallout 76 is set to hold a double experience event all weekend so players can jump right in and collect that XP. The event is already live now and will end on the 23rd of March so what are you waiting for?

The event was announced on their Twitter page. Besides offering double the XP, the game’s vault dwellers will also be getting a 25% discount on legendary armor and weapons from Purveyor, a mole minor that we can find in Berkeley Springs.

Fans are also looking forward to the Wastelanders expansion where NPCs will be added to the game. The update is set to arrive on the 7th of April.

It was announced that Fallout 76 will also be coming to Steam on the same day the expansion arrives so PC players will also have something to look forward to. While the game started out shaky, the various update that the game received had convinced the fans to give the game another chance and it seems to be doing pretty well right now.