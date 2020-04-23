Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot First DLC Has A Release Date

The first DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be arriving soon. The DLC will bring in a few elements from the anime which is why it is so many of the fans are looking forward to it.

The new DLC, A New Power Awakens -Part 1 will be released on the 28th of April and will allow both Goku and Vegeta to get their Super Saiyan God transformation. In this new DLC, players will be fighting Beerus which is a 240 level opponent. Players will also not get all their items in the fight so it is not going to be easy.

The DLC will be available through Season Pass but if you don’t want to get that, you can also buy it separately. Part 2 will be offered to anybody that has Part 1 and it will be arriving later this year. Getting the Season Pass will also get you the second DLC.