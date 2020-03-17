Doom Eternal Deathmatch Not Needed?

We are only a few days away from the release the Doom Eternal and it has now confirmed that the game will not come with a deathmatch mode but it will have a different multiplayer option for the fans called Battle Mode.

According to the developers, the reason why Deathmatch is not needed in Doom Eternal is not only because the mode is old but also because the developer feels that the mode does not feel right with the new game as it does not feel like doom.

Hines explains that they want players to feel like they are playing Doom whether they are playing by themselves or other. That is why they think that the new Battle Mode would be the right fit for the game as it would make the game more interesting.

Doom Eternal will be released on the 20th of March.