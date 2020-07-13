Death Stranding For PC Arriving Soon

We might not get to learn more about new games at E3 2020 but there is more than enough announcement and reveals to keep us excited. While Death Stranding has been released on console, PC players have been looking forward to playing the game and they might have an answer of when they will get it now.

According to the reports, Hideo Kojima will be talking to Geoff Keighley on Summer Games fest about Death Stranding including the PC version which si set to arrive this month. Kojima will have a special conversation about the game but we do not know what he plans to talk about.

The game was initially set to launch on PC on the 2nd of June but was later pushed back due to the pandemic. Despite the hype for the game when it was first announced, many fans felt that the game failed to capture their interest.