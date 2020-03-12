Dead By Daylight New DLC Released This Week

Dead By Daylight fans will be happy to learn that there will a new DLC coming this week. Called Chains Of Hate, the new DLC will come with a new Killer, Survivor, and map.

Chains of Hate will bring in a new Killer called The Deathslinger, an undead bounty hunter that will come equipped with The Redeemer, a rifle that has been heavily modified and fires razor-sharp spear affixed to a chain. Once caught by the chain, it will be very hard to break free but if it does break, The Deathslinger will be stunned.

The Killer can also activate Gearhead for a short time by hitting a Survivor twice with a basic attack. Dead Man’s Switch perk will come online when The Deathslinger becomes Obsessed with one Survivor. The update will also introduce Zarina Kassir, a modern filmmaker.

The DLC will be released for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch for $8.