Cyberpunk 2077: Keanu Reeves Gets His Own Action Figure

Fans of CDPR are anxiously waiting for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 to arrive and as we get closer to the release of the game, we are seeing more things from the game coming to light including the Keanu Reeves action figure.

Keanu Reeves will be playing Johnny Silverhand, the frontman of the rock band in the game named Samurai. The new set of Keanu Reeves action figures is available for pre-order right now at Walmart and GameStop.

The figures will officially be released on the 8th of April just a week before the game arrives. V, the protagonist for the game will also be getting her own action figure and that is available for pre-order right now at Walmart as well as GameStop although the price is slightly higher at GameStop so Walmark would be the better option for those looking to save a little more.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on the 16th of April.